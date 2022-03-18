New York State Named One Of The Least Hardworking States In The Country

New York State just received a title that we shouldn't be proud of. New York just ranked as one of the least hardest-working states in America.

Americans are hard workers. According to WalletHub, the United States puts in an average of 1,767 hours per year of hard work. That time is confirmed from the World Economic Forum.

That’s 435 hours per year more than Germans work, but 357 fewer than Mexicans do."

The American Dream has always been defined as you work hard, and get rewarded for all of that hard work. So how can you even begin to determine which states work hard, and what states don't?

To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key factors. By doing this, they were able to determine the hardest working states, and the least hardest working states. This is how New York came in at number 48 out of 50 states for handworkers.

The factors ranged from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident. So again, New York only beat two other states-West Virginia, and New Mexico. Truly, this seems a bit off for our state as a whole.

New York State also ranked number 47 on Lowest Employment Rate, and number 49 for Lowest Annual Volunteer Hours per resident.

So who was some of the top hardest working states? Those included Alaska at number one, North Dakota at number two, and Nebraska at number tree. You can read the full data breakdown here.

Do you agree with these results from WalletHub? Text us on our station app and share your opinion.

