New York Lights Fields On Fire With Purpose, But For What Reason?

You might hear that and wonder why, but there is a very good reason.

So You're Telling Me New York Really Does This?

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Yes, they do. Every now and then, all across New York State, Forest Rangers with a very special set of skills actually will engulf certain areas in fire. While it may seem a bit odd, it actually helps the ecosystem.

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Not all fires are negative events. Prescribed fire is a tool used to manage fire dependent ecosystems in a manner that develops a resilient natural balance of fire in the desired vegetation. These fires are regulated by law and regulation and require technical expertise to conduct the burns safely. - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

There Are Other Reasons New York Does This

Tick bite Smileus loading...

That, my friend, is a tick. The DEC also says a prescribed burn will reduce the tick population. Ticks are certainly a nagging problem New York has, and seemingly gets worse every year, so if this is a result, we should be all for the Empire State doing this.

Poison Ivy Growing on Fence Post Jon Meier loading...

Another byproduct of the prescribed burns is seeing invasive plant species destroyed, which again is a pro.

Meet The Folks Who Do This For A Living

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Prescribed burns also can help some native species, including nesting birds, have a better habitat. They reduce the likelihood of uncontrollable wild fires as well.

While it may seem odd that New York does this, obviously there are some really good reasons.

