Upstate Cows Go From Mooing to Booing New Yorkers Who Can’t Pass This Diary Quiz
Outside the bright city lights, breathtaking skyscrapers and the bustling Times Square, large swaths of the Empire State are plush with green farm fields, state parks and communities whose economies rely on agriculture.
It's a major industry in New York, but one that too many people know nothing about. It's so important to us that the state legislature has designated the month of June as Diary Month, and July and Ice Cream Month.
WIBX 950 has created a dairy quiz for all New Yorkers to test their knowledge of the Ag Industry and it's economic impact on the state:
1. How much milk can you milk from a dairy cow each day?
Answer: Anywhere from 6 to 8 gallons from each cow, each day.
2. How many gallons of milk does it take to make a pound of butter?
Answer: It takes just over 21 pounds of whole milk to make one pound of butter.
3. How much milk is needed for a gallon of ice cream?
Answer: It takes 12 pounds of whole milk to make one-pound of ice cream.
4. How many stomachs does a cow have?
Answer: Cows have just one stomach, but their stomach's have four compartments. To learn more on how they digest and regurgitate food, click here.
5. How many teeth do cows have? (Hint: it's likely the same amount that you have)
Answer: 32. Same as humans have. But there is a big difference - cows have all their teeth on the bottom, none on top.
6. NY's number-one agricultural product is milk. Other than milk, how many of New York's top-ten Ag products can you name?
Answer: According to New York's Farm Bureau, the top 10 Ag products produced in the empire state are:
- Milk
- Corn for grain
- Hay
- Cattle and calves
- Apples
- Floriculture
- Cabbage
- Sweet corn
- Potatoes
- Tomatoes
7. How much of an economic impact does dairy farming have in New York State?
Answer: Again, via the NY Farm Bureau, the total economic impact of AG in NY is nearly $6 billion.
8. While there is variety among dairy cows, the most common type of dairy cow is called a Holstein. On average, how much does an adult Holstein weigh?
Answer: On average, a whopping 1,500 lbs.
9. What is the most popular ice cream flavor?
Answer: Vanilla
10. When milking by hand, how many squirts from cow's udder equal a gallon of milk?
Answer: Approximately 350. But keep in mind that's if the milking is done by hand. Most dairy farms these days have machines that gently milk the cows, saving farmer's from having to squat and squeeze for hours at a time.
