New York Lottery Numbers For February 4, 2018
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Numbers Midday
3-5-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, five, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
Win 4 Midday
8-1-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, one, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Numbers Evening
9-4-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, four, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Win 4 Evening
1-5-2-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, five, two, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Take 5
08-10-12-19-33
(eight, ten, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three)
Pick 10
03-04-05-08-10-12-15-18-19-33-38-44-49-51-53-59-66-68-73-75
(three, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $165 million