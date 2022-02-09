With New York’s COVD numbers continuing to decline, Governor Kathy Hochul says the state’s mask mandate, requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, will end on Thursday..

Hochul says she made the decision to lift the mandate after talking with health experts and local leaders.

"As we begin a new phase in our response to this pandemic, my top priority is making sure we keep New York safe, open and moving forward," Governor Hochul said. "I want to thank the health care workers, business owners and everyday New Yorkers who acted responsibly during the Omicron surge by masking up and getting vaccinated. But make no mistake: while we're moving in the right direction.”

Hochul is keeping the school mask mandate for now.

The governor says she'll re-examine the first week in March after students return from mid-winter break.

Hochul says she'll be looking at the coronavirus data at that point to guide her decision.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says as COVID-19 rates drop dramatically, and vaccine and booster rates continue to rise, it is time to end the mask mandate altogether and restore some normalcy to New York’s school children.

Senate Republican Robert Ortt issued the following statement on the mask mandate:

“The end of the ‘business mask mandate’ is long overdue. But it is absolutely outrageous that Governor Hochul is extending her mask mandate for school children, with no established off-ramp. The public deserves to know which metrics and so-called science her administration used to make this misguided decision.”

