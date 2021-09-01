New York Mets Circus Continues “Acting” GM Busted for DUI

Well, if the players "booing" the fans with their "thumbs down" ritual this week wasn't enough for you, we have more. If you like drama from the team that occupied first place in the National League East for most of the season only to free fall into third place as much as 8.5 games out as of last Friday, well, hang on. I can't imagine it but it gets crazier. The New York Mets "acting or interim" General Manager Zach Scott was arrested this morning. This is the guy that replaced Jared Porter who was kicked out after about six minutes on job for inappropriate behavior that apparently everyone in baseball knew about except for the Mets.

Now Mr. Scott, about two weeks removed from criticizing the Mets players publicly, finds himself the subject of not so great headlines. According to reports by ESPN this afternoon, "Scott was arrested at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test."

Not good optics for a guy fighting to keep his job anyway. Not good optics for new owner Steve Cohen who inherit "Dysfunction Junction" from the true clowns of New York baseball, Fred and Jeff Wilpon. The difference is, Cohen will get this right.

The New York Mets put out a statement this afternoon, "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott...We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

It was reported by the team that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation at owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut on Monday night, along with players. They reported that Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

Zach Scott is a grown man. We all make mistakes. I wish him the best. In that position, you make a lot of money, enough to take an Uber or even a limo home when you have had too much to drink. It was a bad decision by a guy that is paid for his decisions.