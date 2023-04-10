New York Mets’ Top Prospects Dispatched To Syracuse

Syracuse Mets baseball in Central New York is back in full swing.

The Triple-A's International League 150-game schedule is barely underway, and already the future stars of the New York Mets have fans scratching their heads in amazement.

Case in point - last Saturday's 16-6 win on the road at Polar Park (home of the Boston Red Sox' top minor league affiliate) in Worcester (MA). The WooSox fans witnessed an offensive power show that likely won't be duplicated any game soon.

Four of the Mets' organization's top prospects delivered (as expected) in a big way. Third baseman Brett Bay had the hottest of bats among his teammates. In the 16-6 clubbing of the WooSox, Baty registered a 4-for-5 day at the plate. His line reads - four runs scored, five RBIs, and two home runs (including a grand slam). Later in the same game, catcher Francisco Alverez and first baseman Mark Vientos hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth-inning.

Jointly, Alverez, Baty, Vientos, and shortstop Ronny Mauricio combined for 10 RBIs in the April Fools' Day thumping of the best of Boston's future players.

Mets' manager Dick Scott has to experience a sense of security each game that he fills out the line up. With Alverez, ranked number one among prospects within the organization and third over in all of MLB, Baty is the third ranked prospect in the Mets' system, Mauricio is the sixth highest Mets' prospect, and Vientos comes in at eighth among all Mets' minor leaguers, what's not to be confident about?

Brett Baty, photo credit: Syracuse Mets Brett Baty, photo credit: Syracuse Mets loading...

In staying healthy, and together, there is little doubt that the Syracuse Mets as a whole will not register many low scoring games this season.

But, how long, either by injury or pressure from putting up incredible numbers at the plate and putting in stellar fielding plays, until New York comes calling? Mets General Manager Billy Eppler has a stacked team playing in Flushing, Queens. However, a prolonged slump by a position player could prompt an early promotion from one or more of "Syracuse's Core Four".

Francisco Alvarez, photo credit: Syracuse Mets Francisco Alvarez, photo credit: Syracuse Mets loading...

With Syracuse University sports in "mothballs" for the summer, Mets baseball is front and center in Central New York.

Aside from exciting play on the field, the overall atmosphere at NBT Bank Stadium over on Syracuse's Northside couldn't be more inviting. Minor League baseball is all about creating a welcoming (and often unpredictable) environment for fans of all ages. When affiliates come to town such as Toledo (Tigers), Scranton-Wilkes/Barre (Yankees), Buffalo (Blue Jays), and Rochester (Nationals), baseball's future is on display; front and center.

Easy-in, easy-out parking, afforable ticket prices, inviting promotions as Dollar Thursday (discounted soft drinks, hot dogs, and selected beers), Taco Tuesday, We Care Wednesday, and Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, Mets baseball in Central New York is a hard attraction to top.

Mark Vientos, photo credit: Syracuse Mets Mark Vientos, photo credit: Syracuse Mets loading...

With the International League playing its regular season through September 24 (remember the "old days" when minor league baseball concluded its season on September 1?), there promises to be a good chance that Syracuse will see post-season action.

With such a loaded line up, and experienced pitching staff, it's hard to think of a reason why New York Mets fans wouldn't make the short drive to Syracuse to see what all the organizational buzz is about. Baseball at NBT Bank Stadium is just one level below MLB play. One level.

Both in Queens and Syracuse, it's a fabulous time to be a Mets fan.

Kristine Bellino, WIBX loading...

Don Laible is a freelance sportswriter living in the Mohawk Valley. He has reported on professional baseball and hockey for print, radio, and on the web since the 1980's. His columns are featured weekly at WIBX950.com. Don can be contacted via email at Don@icechipsdiamonddust.com.

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.