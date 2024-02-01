Tim Tebow Coming to Colgate University Campus Later This Month

Former NFL Quarterback and Syracuse Mets outfielder Tim Tebow is coming back to Upstate New York, this time to the campus of Colgate University.

Tebow, a two-time National Champion in College Football who is known for his Christian values, will hold a Q&A at the Colgate University Church open February 18th.

Tebow is a storied college athlete as a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and most recently, a former professional baseball player, will visit campus Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. At 3 p.m. he will hold a Q&A session with student-athletes in Cotterell Court and at 6 p.m. he will speak at the University Church service in Memorial Chapel. Both events are free admission.

“University Church is excited to welcome Tim Tebow to the Colgate campus,” says Corey MacPherson, chaplain and Protestant campus minister. “When I ask students at University Church and the Colgate Christian Athletes group whom they would like to bring to campus to speak, they always say they'd love to have Tim Tebow.”

Tebow has also dabbled with writing and is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and football analyst. He founded the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), which strives to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Tim Tebow Foundation is currently working with vulnerable populations in more than 70 countries through four primary ministry focuses with 16 initiatives.

Tebow is also an avid and active KETO diet proponent, with an online store featuring KETO products and recipes for people looking to live a low carbohydrates diet to lose or maintain weight.

