A century ago, when large big-city movie palaces were all the rage, Upstate New York became the home of some of the most beautiful show theater's in the country. In a line from Troy to Buffalo this "string of pearls" were the envy of all other states, and brought a sensational "touch of Hollywood" to our rural Upstate region. Take a look at these photographs. In a word....wow!

Take a Look At These Upstate New York Eye-Popping Theater Halls These are some of the most glamourous and astoundingly beautiful theaters in all of Upstate New York. Running from Troy to Buffalo, these magnificent 100 year old landmarks were once referred to as New York's "String of Pearls." Have you been to any of these theaters?