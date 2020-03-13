New York Offers Drive-Through COVID-19 Tests To Address Lag
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York opened its first drive-through coronavirus testing center Friday in the hard-hit suburb of New Rochelle.
The six-lane testing center will initially handle 200 people a day, with priority given to residents of New Rochelle.
The suburb has been at the center of a cluster of virus cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said allowing people to be tested from their cars is safer and faster.
Complaints about a logjam in testing have grown louder as the outbreak spreads.
Cuomo called it a crisis and blames the federal government.