New York Offers Drive-Through COVID-19 Tests To Address Lag

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York opened its first drive-through coronavirus testing center Friday in the hard-hit suburb of New Rochelle.

The six-lane testing center will initially handle 200 people a day, with priority given to residents of New Rochelle.

The suburb has been at the center of a cluster of virus cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said allowing people to be tested from their cars is safer and faster.

Complaints about a logjam in testing have grown louder as the outbreak spreads.

Cuomo called it a crisis and blames the federal government.