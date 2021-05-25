New York Offers State Park Admission for Vaccination
New York’s latest incentive to try to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is an offer of free admission to any state park.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announce the “Shot in the Park” incentive that gives a two-day family pass to any state park to anyone getting a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson anywhere in New York State between now and May 31.
Also, 15 state parks will be pop-up vaccination sites for the J&J vaccine Memorial Day weekend. Chenango Valley State Par is not one of the sites.
The pop-up park locations are:
- Belmont Lake State Park: May 30th
- Buffalo Harbor State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- FDR State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- Grafton Lakes State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- Green Lakes State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- Harriman State Park at Lake Welch: May 29th - May 31st
- Heckscher State Park: June 5th
- Hempstead Lake State Park: June 6th
- Letchworth State Park: May 29th - May 30st
- Robert Moses State Park: May 29th - May 30th
- Roberto Clemente State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- Sunken Meadow State Park: May 29th, May 31st
- Taughannock Falls State Park: May 29th - May 31st
- Westcott Beach State Park: May 29th - May 30st
The free two-day pass for getting vaccinated is good through September 30, 2021.
Last year, as people were allowed to leave home but travel restrictions were very tight due to the pandemic, a record 78 million people visited New York State Parks, setting a new record.
