New York’s latest incentive to try to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is an offer of free admission to any state park.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announce the “Shot in the Park” incentive that gives a two-day family pass to any state park to anyone getting a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson anywhere in New York State between now and May 31.

Also, 15 state parks will be pop-up vaccination sites for the J&J vaccine Memorial Day weekend. Chenango Valley State Par is not one of the sites.

The pop-up park locations are:

Belmont Lake State Park: May 30th

Buffalo Harbor State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: May 29th - May 31st

FDR State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Grafton Lakes State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Green Lakes State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Harriman State Park at Lake Welch: May 29th - May 31st

Heckscher State Park: June 5th

Hempstead Lake State Park: June 6th

Letchworth State Park: May 29th - May 30st

Robert Moses State Park: May 29th - May 30th

Roberto Clemente State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Sunken Meadow State Park: May 29th, May 31st

Taughannock Falls State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Westcott Beach State Park: May 29th - May 30st

The free two-day pass for getting vaccinated is good through September 30, 2021.

Last year, as people were allowed to leave home but travel restrictions were very tight due to the pandemic, a record 78 million people visited New York State Parks, setting a new record.