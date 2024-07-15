The 47th annual Boilermaker was a tremendous success, complete with a spectacular flyover courtesy of the U.S. Army and Airforce.

Although no records were broken at this year's Boilermaker, the first person to cross the finish line can claim they technically are a record holder.

John Korir, of Kenya, finished the 15k race in 42 minutes and 11 seconds while last year's winner, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia, claimed second place with a total time of 42 minutes and 19 seconds.

Yimer broke the Boilermaker race record in 2023, running the course in 42 minutes and six seconds. However, a portion of the course was closed and the runners had to use a detour. So, technically, Yimer didn't run on the original track while Korir did - thus handing this year's winner a technical record.

Korir also said he loves running in the city of Utica, hinting the Boilermaker is one of his favorite races to run.

Meanwhile, Grace Loibach Nowowuna of Kenya, now a resident of West Chester, Pennsylvania, won this year's race as the first female finisher. She claimed an overall time of 49 minutes and 18 seconds.

She also had a photo finish with Emmaculate Anya Achol, also of West Chester, PA, who finished in the same time but was just one step behind. When WIBX caught up with Grace, she admitted she was not expecting to come in first place and was genuinely shocked to be this year's winner.

Check out photos the Townsquare Media team snapped at this year's race!

Did We See You at the 2024 Boilermaker in Utica? Gallery Credit: Megan

Did we snap a photo of you? Let us know by shouting us out using the station app below.

Congratulations to the Boilermaker team for putting together another successful race. Townsquare Media had a wonderful time at the starting and finish line. This year's flyover was spectacular, with the Air Force circling the city multiple times so no one can complain they missed the incredible event.

This year was tremendous fun and we all look forward to doing it again in 2025!

