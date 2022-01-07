New York Becomes First State To Ban Pesticide Use at Children’s Camps

Since 2011, no school or daycare center in the state of New York has been allowed to apply pesticides on its grounds. Eleven years later, the same rule will finally apply to children’s camps.

Starting on April 1, 2022, no camp in the state of New York which operates as a camp for children whether as an overnight camp or as a day camp, will be allowed to use pesticides.

While the no pesticides on school or daycare grounds law has been active in New York for over a decade, this new law is making waves because it is the first of its kind in the entire United States. New York will officially be the first state in America to ban pesticide use at children's camps.

According to the law, camp operators will not be allowed to apply pesticides to either athletic or playing fields nor to any playground. The bill was approved by lawmakers in 2021 and found its way to the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul where it was signed as part of an environmental protection legislative package that includes eight different bills, each of which aims to protect New York State’s environment.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin sponsored the bill in the state Assembly and said, “For the last decade New York has prohibited the use of toxic pesticides on school and daycare playing fields.” She then went on to state that New York lawmakers strongly believed that it was time to extend that protection for children who attend camps in the state.

An exception to the law will be made if officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation determine that the use of pesticides would benefit public safety due to an emergency situation.

