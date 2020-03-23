New York Quiets to Slow Virus as Pressure Grows on Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — New York ordered most residents to stay home from work and everyone to keep their distance as the state quickly becomes one of the world's biggest coronavirus hot spots. Officials worldwide said they need masks, ventilators and more hospital beds soon or they will be overwhelmed. Opera superstar Plácido Domingo announced he has COVID-19, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put herself into quarantine after her doctor tested positive. In Congress, a vote on a nearly $2 trillion relief package was delayed. Pressure was building on the largest event still on the global calendar: the Tokyo Olympics. Japan’s prime minister said a postponement would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way.