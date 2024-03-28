New York Ranks as One of the Most Stressed States in the County

New York continues to dominate lists when it comes to naming the most stressed out states.

New Yorkers have plenty to worry about these days. High inflation and stagnant wages appear to be one of the leading causes of anxiety, according to a previous report from CardRates.com.

That survey claimed nearly 3 out of 4 New Yorkers are at a "stress tipping point" because they're unable to cope with their financial obligations, like taxes and bills.

Another study found New Yorkers are woefully underpaid and determined that residents need to earn roughly $130,000 at minimum to feel happy.

This week, WalletHub came out with its own survey of stressed states and ranked New York among those with the highest anxiety levels.

WalletHub compared states based off its residents' abilities to cope with major stressors such as work deadlines, the economy, and health-related matters. The survey also found most Americans, except for those over age 65, feel significantly more stressed than they were five years ago.

America's Most Stressed States

Topping this year's list was Louisiana, with residents there feeling the most stressed over their jobs, finanes, and health. Mississippi followed close behind in second place and ranked as the most stressed out state over money.

Nevada came in third and had the highest stress levels over family matters. New Mexico and Arkansas respectively rounded out the top 5, with the latter having the highest anxiety levels over health and safety.

You can check out the infographic below of how the rest of the continental U.S. performed in this latest survey.

New York wasn't found in the top 10 most stressed out states, but it still managed to snag a spot in the top 15.

What Stresses out the Empire State?

The Empire State finished 12th overall because residents aren't that stressed over money nor health and safety issues. A reason for that may be because it was found New York had the fourth-highest number of psychologists per capita.

However, New York did have the 11th-highest work-related stress levels and was named the third most stressed out state over family matters.

WalletHub also found the Empire State had the second-least amount of affordable housing units, which could explain why it fared so poorly in the latter category.

Do you think rising stress is the new American norm? What do you do to keep yourself from going off the deep end?

Hope that science comes up with a cure for stress one of these days, although most of us already know what would help us feel less burdened: higher wages and reduced workloads. Think it'll ever happen?

If you find yourself maxed out on stress and are working any of the jobs listed below, you might want to consider a career change.

If you find yourself becoming too overwhelmed, check out these 15 lakeside hotels here in New York that can help you relax and unwind.

If you can't afford a small getaway, you can always visit a local candy store and nosh on some delicious, local chocolate. According to scientists, dark chocolate helps control stress levels by reducing cortisol in the human body, which is also called the "stress hormone."

Here's some recommendations below:

