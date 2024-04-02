Move over, California, our state is #1 in the worst way possible.

Hate paying taxes? According to new data, New York isn't the state for you.

Ahead of Tax Day on April 15, WalletHub investigated the tax burden of every state to determine which taxes their residents the most aggressively. States were compared on its taxes on property, income as well as sales and excise.

In the end, it was able to determine the state residents that fork over the most of their income to Uncle Sam.

New York #1!

A recent poll found nearly 3 in 4 Americans feel they are being taxed too much on both the federal and local level.

Those sentiments are higher in the Empire State, and for good reason. WalletHub found that New York has the overall highest tax burden with residents forking over 12.2% of their total income to pay for state and local taxes.

New Yorkers pay the fifth-highest property tax burden, which is 4.36% while the individual income tax burden is second-worst in the nation. Residents pay about 4.63% of the income to just satisfy the latter tax.

Total sales and excise tax, surprisingly, were among the lowest in the nation. New York came in 31st place in that category, with residents paying just 3.03% of their salaries to satisfy sales and excise tax burdens.

Other Findings

The state with the overall lowest tax burden was Alaska. Alabama claimed to have the lowest property tax burden in the nation, with residents losing just 1.33% of their income to it.

The states with the lowest individual income tax burden were Texas, Alaska, Wyoming, Florida, South Dakota, Washington, and Nevada - which all don't have the tax enacted.

The state with the lowest total sales and excise tax burden was New Hampshire, with a rate of .97%. Conversely, the state with the highest was Washington, with a rate of 5.46%.

Shocking hardly anyone, WalletHub also found that blue states had a higher total tax burden than red states.

You can check out the interactive map below to see how the entire country fared in this dreaded study.

Get Ready for Tax Day

April 15 is the official deadline to file your individual income tax returns.

The IRS says if you don't file on time, you could face a Failure to File penalty of 5 percent of tax owed per month your return is overdue, which could add up to 25 percent of your total bill.

If you are unable to make the deadline, the IRS says there are several options to extend the cutoff date, such as electronically filing for an extension for free. There is no penalty for filing a tax extension.

Also, if you're hoping to save yourself some cash, here's some weird things you can try have written off your federal returns.

This list is shorter than the rest of the country, because our state bans these 8 things from being deducted from your returns.

While we await the latest state budget, here's how New York spent our hard-earned tax dollars last year.

