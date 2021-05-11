Members of the New York State Senate Republican Conference have outlined what they call a package of pro-public safety bills, many of which enhance penalties for crimes committed against police, and a bill to 'Defund Municipalities' that 'Defund the Police'.

In all, the Senate GOP unveiled a dozen bills, with the highlights of each listed below.

Among them, a bill making it a crime to publicly release private, identifying information of a police or peace officer with the intent to threaten or intimidate that officer, simply because of their status in law enforcement.

Another bill would classify crimes committed against police officers a hate crime, if that crime is committed simply because of they are a police officer. Included is legislation creating May 15 as Police Memorial Day in New York State, and the creation of a $500,000 benefit package for officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

Additionally, it appears Republicans are looking to reimplement part of an old law that was eliminated last summer. In June, a law known as 50-A was repealed, allowing an officer's disciplinary records and complaints to be made public. Included in the package is a measure prohibiting the release of such complaints if they are determined to be unfounded.

Highlights of each of the twelve bills are listed below, via Senator Joe Griffo's Office:

· S2561 – Strengthens the penalties for assaulting a police officer. · S3208 – Strengthens penalties for causing a police officer to come into contact with foreign substances or objects, such as bottles, flammable liquids, etc. · S3463 – Makes it a crime to release the private or identifying information of a police or peace officer simply because of their profession and with the intent to threaten or intimidate that police or peace officer. · S3465 – Makes it a crime to falsely accuse a police or peace officer of wrongdoing in the performance of their duties. This is necessary because of the repeal of Section 50-A, and would protect law enforcement against unfounded or unsubstantiated claims. · S1917 – Makes a crime committed against a police officer because of their status as a police officer, a hate crime. · S2034 – Provides a $500,000 benefit for police officers who are seriously disabled or die from injuries incurred in the line of duty. · S2226 – Makes it a class E Felony to stalk a police or peace officer, and makes the crime of stalking a police or peace officer eligible for bail. · S3464 – Makes it a class D Felony for any person to approach or remain within 25 feet of a police officer engaged in the performance of their duties when they are ordered by an officer and they fail to do so. · S6231 – Enhances the penalty resisting arrest from a class A misdemeanor to a class E Felony. Adds resisting arrest to the list of E Felonies where a police officer may arrest someone, instead of being required to issue an appearance ticket. · S6285 – Establishes May 15 as Police Memorial Day in New York State. Requires the Governor to appear in person at the fitting ceremony at the Police Memorial Wall and to read, out loud, the names of the police officers who died during the previous year from injuries incurred in the line of duty. · S6286 – Prohibits the disclosure of personnel records with regard to unsubstantiated or unfounded complaints made against first responders. · A proposal to Defund Municipalities that Defund the Police Act. The Director of the Division of Budget would withhold state funding to a municipality that abolishes, disbands or significantly reduces its police department. The amount of state money withheld would correspond with the percentage reduction in a police department’s budget by the municipality.

In announcing the package, Griffo also thanked members of law enforcement for their 'selfless service and the sacrifices they make on behalf of all New Yorkers.'

