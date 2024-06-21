Join the Force: Local Law Enforcement Agencies Actively Seeking New Recruits

If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement your chance is quickly approaching. Two local law enforcement agencies are actively seeking new recruits and civil service exams are coming up fast.

There are many agencies in the wake of recent events that are having a hard time finding people who want to enter a career in law enforcement. It is no doubt a dangerous job and lately some facets of the general public have shown a lack of respect for what police officers do on a daily basis. Here in Central New York it is quite the contrary. For the most part, residents of Upstate New York show an immense amount of support for our men and women in blue.

One agency that is hiring is the Utica Police Department. Utica Police Officer Chris Evans said it best when he said, "Be a part of something that is bigger than yourself." In a recently released recruitment video featuring Officer Evans he encourages would be officers to take a shot at a career of a lifetime. He says as officers,

We are allowed so many different opportunities through this department and through this agency. It's something inside of you that you just want to give back and be a part of something that is biffer than yourself.

Evans also says you can likely go to the 9 to 5 job, but for him he didn't want that environment where he stayed in one place all the time. He likes the action and the fact that there is something different that you will encounter each day. That certainly always makes things interesting.

It's never too early to start thinking about getting yourself registered for the next civil service exam, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 28th, 2024. For more information or to register you can visit www.joinuticapd.com or email recruitment@uticapd.com. If you apply online, your application fee will be waived.

Another agency looking for new recruits, and fresh off a newly negotiated contract, is the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. They have an upcoming Training and Experience exam for their Corrections division. A 'T&E' exam is used when Civil Service has determined that specific education or experience is a good predictor of success at the job. The deadline to register for a corrections position is July 30th, 2024.

New York's Top 5 Most Sought after Jobs in 2024 According to a new study by Class Central , New Yorkers are craving jobs that pay well and make them a little more indispensable.



Gallery Credit: Megan

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers A massive blue wave hit Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to show support for our law enforcement officers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams