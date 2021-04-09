New York State Amusement Parks Are Allowed To Open Today

Most people remember the joys of childhood in the form of trips to Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Six Flags or even Sylvan Beach Amusement Park. Now, those memories are allowed to continue with the opening of amusement parks in New York State.

Back in February, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the reopening date for New York State amusement parks and that day is today (Friday, April 9th). Of course, like any other business under a New York State reopening plan, there are restrictions and mandated health & safety protocols in place.

According to the Governor's website, any indoor family entertainment facility must adhere to a 25% capacity limit, while outdoor venues can host 33% capacity. Prior to the opening of any facility, that venue must have submitted their health & safety plan to the local health department for prior approval. It also goes without saying that proper face coverings should be worn at all times and social distancing should be practiced whenever possible.

The Governor's office also issued the following guidelines for amusement park owners.

Contact information must be collected from each party to inform contact tracing, if needed.

High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day.

Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned/disinfected.

Sufficient staff must be deployed to enforce compliance with rules, including capacity, distancing and face coverings.

Tickets should be sold in advance, and entry/exit and waiting times should be staggered to avoid congestion.

Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards.

This is great news for several regional and local parks, more specifically Enchanted Forest Water Safari. While the park isn't slated to open until June 18th, 2021, at least they know they will have the blessing of the state to do so. Hopefully there are no setbacks and families can go back to making memories with one another, memories that will last a lifetime.