New York State Colleges Will Allow Fans At Sporting Events

New York State Department of Health is now saying that large-scale indoor collegiate sports venues that hold 1,500 or more will allow fans at sporting events.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that these sporting venues can open at 10% capacity, and outdoor locations that hold more than 2,500 people can open at 20% capacity.

"College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride, but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID has had a devastating effect on many aspects of our lives, and college athletics was not immune. While athletes have been able to resume competition in recent months, it hasn't been the same without fans in the stands cheering them on. Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well.

To attend the games, people must bring a recent negative COVID-19 test, or proof of full vaccination.

Get our free mobile app

Also part of the announcement, smaller sports venues that host college, intramural and club sports can allow either two fans per player, or up to 100 people indoors or 200 outdoors. If these venues also require people to present negative tests or proof of vaccination, they can increase to 150 attendees indoors and 500 outdoors.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, "The presence of spectators at sporting events has always been a quintessential part of the collegiate experience—both for the athletes and the students, parents, and community members who root them on. After COVID robbed our student athletes of these experiences for more than a year, we're thrilled we've been approved in bringing some fans back beginning later this week.

The maximum of 50% capacity is still in effect. All attendees at sporting events are also required to follow safety guidelines, like wearing masks, social distancing and undergoing health screenings prior to entry.

You can read more from New York State here.

5 Things TSA Wants You To Prepare For During COVID-19 Travel Planning on traveling anytime soon? Here's some things the TSA wants you to be aware of prior to your arrival at the airport.