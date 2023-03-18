New York State Fair, See Who Was Just Added to The Concert Lineup

The hits just keep on coming for the New York State Fair. Just recently it was announced that REO Speedwagon will perform at the fair in Syracuse this August and today another artist has been added to the Chevy Summer Concert Series.

The dates for this year's fair run from Wednesday August 23rd until Monday September 1st, Labor Day. Each day will feature a wide variety of entertainment, including this 'Bad To the Bone' Rocker.

Get our free mobile app

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will play the New York State Fair, for the very first time, on Saturday August 26th at 8pm. Admission to the 2023 New York State Fair is $6 for adults but if you are under 12 or over 65 your ticket is free.

In 50 years of making music, it’s hard to believe this is the first time George Thorogood will sing ‘Bad to the Bone’ during the Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series, - Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey

New York State Fair New York State Fair loading...

Concerts at the New York State Fair are free with your admission to the fairgrounds. Here are the shows currently scheduled for the 2023 season at the New York State Fair.

Let's take a look back at some of the artists that played the New York State Fair in the past.

Look Who Has Played the New York State Fair Here's a look back at some of the artists that have played the Great New York State Fair. Concert Archives

SPAC in the 80's This is a look back at SPAC, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, in the 1980's