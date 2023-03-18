Updated! 2023 Concert Calendar for the Capital Region and Beyond
This Concert Calendar is constantly evolving and updating. Several new shows have been announced recently and we encourage you to keep checking back for all the latest concert news for the Capital Region and beyond.
The updated Concert Calendar is getting swollen with so many shows that we now have dates in 2024! That's how many artists are loading up their tour busses and heading to various parts of New York State. It seems no matter what musical taste you have, there will be something for you to enjoy. Here's the latest.
The New York State Fair lineup is starting to reveal itself with the addition of REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood and the Destroyers and Bret Michaels. We also have Boz Scaggs at The Egg in Albany and Guns N' Roses added to SPAC. Here are some of the recent highlights. Keep scrolling for more.
- 5/4 - Boz Scaggs - The Egg, Albany
- 8/26 - George Thorogood - New York State Fair
- 8/28 - REO Speedwagon - New York State Fair
- 8/29 - Bret Michaels - New York State Fair
- 9/1 - Guns N' Roses - SPAC, Saratoga
Scroll through the entire list of shows from Classic Rock to Country. Here is some vital venue information as a reference.
- New York State Fair - 8/23-9/4
- The Egg - Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Empire Live and Empire Underground - 93 North Pearl Street, Albany
- Frog Alley - 108 State Street, Schenectady
- JMA Wireless Dome - 900 Irving Avenue, Syracuse
- LiveNation.com
- MVP Arena - 51 South Pearl Street, Albany
- Palace Theatre - 19 Clinton Avenue, Albany
- Rivers Casino & Resort - 1 Rush Street, Schenectady
- SPAC - 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs
- Ticketmaster.com