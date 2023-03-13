Wanna Be in an HBO Max Series Filming in Hudson Valley?

Do you want to be an actor in a popular HBO Max Series? The Hudson Valley Film Commission is looking for adults eighteen and over to film in the mid-Hudson Valley from April through July.

What HBO Max Series Is Hiring?

The next season of the HBO Max series "Pretty Little Liars" is holding a casting call in the mid-Hudson Valley. They are looking for adults eighteen and older to play town residents and high school students. The new season is called, "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School".

How Can You Audition to Be Cast in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

If you want to be part of this HBO Max series you can register at gwci.app/talent or email your name, phone number if you are in the SAG-AFTRA union, and a current picture. Send all of that information HERE. You are asked to put "HUDSON VALLEY FILM COMMISSION" in the subject line. Filming will be in the Kingston and Newburgh areas.

How Much Does it Pay?

If you are in the SAG-AFTRA union, you will be paid $187 per eight hours and non-union members will receive $165 for ten hours of work. There will be mandatory COVID testing.

Last Year Filming Took Place at the Schenectady Armory

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" was filmed last year inside the Schenectady Armory. Many local extras were used and it boosted the economy of the Schenectady area and surrounding cities.