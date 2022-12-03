Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, November 30, 2022, that immigrants who arrived in New York State this year will receive free legal aid. New York has launched three legal service grants that will help the thousands of immigrants who have arrived in New York City this year.

The New York State Office for New Americans will administer $3 million over three years to provide free immigration-related legal services. The money will be used to help immigrants with important paperwork and required appearances.

Gov. Hochul said,

New York State has always been a beacon of hope, welcoming newly arrived immigrants with the promise of opportunity. By providing them with the legal tools and resources they need to thrive, New York State will continue to uplift those who are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families.

The grants will be provided to three organizations:

Catholic Charities Community Services (CCCS), Archdiocese of New York

New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG)

Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (I-ARC)

These organizations will use the money to help more immigrants with completing their asylum applications and other immigration-related legal issues, including representation.

Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of Hispanic Federation said,

As other Governors play politics with the lives of families arriving at our border, Hispanic Federation is proud that Governor Hochul is leading with our New York values and supporting immigrants who are seeking refuge. The families arriving at the border and in our state are fleeing civil strife, environmental disaster, violence, and so much more.

