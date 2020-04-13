Millions of Taxpaying Immigrants Won’t Get Stimulus Checks

PHOENIX (AP) — The relief package that Congress approved to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work here and pay taxes. Many say they pay federal taxes because they hope it will one day help them achieve legal residency and because it’s the right thing to do. Also left out are the workers’ 3.5 million children, many of whom are American citizens. President Donald Trump says many citizens without work need help first. Democrats have introduced legislation to give immigrants access to relief funds.