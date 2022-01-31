It's like something straight out of a movie. CBS is reporting that one of the wildest police chases in recent memory ensued after a man with three active warrants allegedly robbed a local Macy's department store Thursday. Apparently, he's got quite the history, including some run-ins here in the Hudson Valley..CBS says the suspect was accused of bank robbery in the Town of Ulster as recently as May 2021. How do these people keep getting out of jail?

Soon after, this brazen suspect would lead police on an insane pursuit that saw him fleeing in a vehicle that he allegedly stole from a Stewart's parking lot. But it keeps gets better.

Police say it all began after the 27-year-old man from Colonie robbed a jewelry counter from a nearby Macy's. One his way out of the store, he even allegedly threatened an employee with a knife, who tried to stop him from shoplifting. Officials say the suspect hopped into the stolen sedan and attempted to get away. When police tried to stop him, the suspect did the unthinkable by crashing the stolen vehicle through one of the fences of Albany International Airport, and drove up on one of the runways.

We're not sure if he thought he was suddenly 007, and hoping to somehow take this sedan airborne? Was he thinking about jumping on one of the flights? CBS says the chase continued after he crashed through another fence on the other side of the airport, before ditching his ride at the Pepsi Beverage Company. Police say they later found him in the parking lot of another business, so his foot pursuit didn't take him too far. He was finally arrested, ending this alleged jewel heist and attempted getaway.

As you can expect, the suspect is facing a number of charges.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!