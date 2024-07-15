New York State Police Investigate School Bus Accident in Upstate NY

New York State Troopers are investigating a school bus accident on Monday in Upstate New York, that involved a Boonville, NY school bus driver and a 25-year-old. Troopers say two young passengers, ages two and four, were on the bus at the time of the accident. According to police, there were no injuries.

Troopers say, on Monday, July 15, 2024, at about 8:25 a.m., State Police responded to Roxboro Circle in the town of Salina, neat Syracuse, regarding reports of a collision involving a local school bus.

A preliminary investigation revealed the accident occurred in front of Orchard Estates apartments on Roxboro Circle, when a 2002 red Pontiac driven by 25-year-old Flynn R. Hughes-Trombley, of Syracuse, was backing up and struck a Liverpool Central School Bus which was being driven by 58-year-old Robert J. Miller, from Boonville, NY.

Troopers say there were also passengers on the bus. They say, the school bus was occupied by 70-year-old Kenneth McMillan, who is a school bus aide from Syracuse, along with two male child passengers, ages two and four. Troopers say there were no injuries reported.

According to New York State Police, Hughes-Trombley was issued a ticket for Unsafe Backing of a Vehicle.

State Police were assisted by North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp on scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

