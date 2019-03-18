Four Students Suffer Minor Injuries In School Bus Accident

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a school bus and motor vehicle.

It happened at around 8:30 Monday morning on Stokes-Westernville Road in the Town of Lee

The driver and four students from Bellamy Elementary School in Rome were taken to Rome Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies say none of the injuries were serious.

The driver of the vehicle who rear-ended the bus, 29-year old Christine Connolly of Lee, was taken to the hospital with lower leg and chest injuries.

She was charged with following too closely and speed not reasonable and prudent.