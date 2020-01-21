New York State Police Rescue Injured Bald Eagle

State Police in Horseheads are being credited for rescuing an iconic American symbol. A K9 named "Theo" also assisted in rescuing an adolescent Bald Eagle.

Troopers say Monday morning Trooper Brandon Salyerds and his K9 companion were on foot patrol at the Hanson Gravel Pit in the Town of Horseheads, NY. During the course of their patrol, they spotted and identified the Bald Eagle.

Officials say the bird appeared to have suffered a wing injury due to his flight into a nearby power line. When officers approached the Bald Eagle to provide aid, it became startled and retreated across a pond and into an adjacent wooded area.

Trooper Salyerds, Trooper Nathan Lowmaster of SP Big Flats, Environmental Conservation Officer Travis Mcnamara and Chemung County Animal Control assisted in tracking down the eagle and securing it to avoid further injury, according to officials.

The Bald Eagle was transported to Cornell University where it it being treated further at the Wildlife Hospital for rehabilitation. Due to their actions one of America's most precious symbols and natures majestic creatures will regain it's strength.