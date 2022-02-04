With 40 locations and growing across New York State, one famous YouTuber has a ghost kitchen hidden right in plain sight here in Upstate New York.

Meet MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a YouTube legend. He has been credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that center on expensive stunts. He is also the founder of MrBeast Burger.

What Are Ghost Kitchens?

The concept emerged around the same time demand for restaurant meal deliveries started soaring. As more people started ordering meals delivered to their doorsteps, companies began to address this new demand. Ghost kitchens became the solution. Someone finds a location to cook food with no sitting capacity for walk-in customers, and customers order exclusively through partner delivery marketplace apps like Grubhub, Doordash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Try The MrBeast Ghost Kitchen

The first MrBeast Burger location officially opened on November 10, 2020, in Wilson, North Carolina. Since then, there are over a thousand locations across the country. In New York alone, you'll find at least 40 locations at the time of this article getting published.

MrBeast Burger became a second source of revenue for struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain featured a menu that easily suits many restaurant kitchens without the need for new equipment or training. One location outside Dallas reported earning over $7,000 on their first day open."

Here in New York, here's the following cities and places you can order MrBeast from: Albany, Amherst, Arlington, Baldwin, Bronx, Brooklyn, Camillus, Cross River, Deer Park, East Meadow, Elmsford, Fayetteville, Garden City, Great Neck, Halfmoon, Hastings-On-Hudson, Hicksville, Holtsville, Horseheads, Jericho, Latham, Mount Kisco, New York, New York Mills, Orchard Park, Plainview, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Scarsdale, Smithtown, Staten Island, Syosset, The Bronx, Vestal, Wappingers Falls, Watertown, Webster, Westbury, and White Plains.

Locally, You'll Find MrBeast In New York Mills

MrBeast has a menu consisting of various burgers, french fries, desserts, and canned beverages. That's a pretty boring way to describe it. Check out some of the menu items below:

Here's a look at the menu items from MrBeast:

