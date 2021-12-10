New York State to Hand Out Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular

New York State has another incentive up its sleeve, to hopefully get New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 vaccination. The state announced yesterday that they have partnered up with the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes to give away free tickets, to those that get their shots.

"The Radio City Rockettes are a hallmark of the holiday season in New York City and I am thrilled to partner with them and Madison Square Garden for this incentive to get people boostered,"

Governor Hochul said.

"Unvaccinated New Yorkers are the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19, but we are not powerless here. Get your vaccine if you haven't already, if you have, get your booster. Wear your mask indoors, wash your hands. Do everything you can to keep your loved ones safe and healthy this season."

There will be five specific vaccination sites that will hand out vouchers, which can be redeemed for tickets to the Rockettes Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The first 50 New Yorkers to get their shot at each of the five designated locations will receive a voucher.

The bad news for Western New Yorkers, you will have to make the road trip downstate in order to get your vouchers. They will only be available to New Yorkers getting their shots in Yonkers, Brooklyn, Mount Vernon, Freeport, and Queens.

Each voucher is good to be redeemed for 2 tickets to the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on December 20th at either 5:00 or 8:00 pm.

