New York State Police paid their final respects to Trooper Joseph Gallagher with a heart wrenching end of watch call.

Trooper Gallagher was laid to rest in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday, April 7, after passing away from injuries he suffered while on duty. Men and women in uniform lined the streets to honor one of their while a heart wrenching end of watch call went out.

"The men and women of the New York State Police are forever grateful and proud to have worked with Trooper Joseph Gallagher and will always remember his sacrifice. We thank you for your service to the citizens of New York state. You are gone but will never be forgotten. Rest easy. We have the watch."

Credit - New York State Police

On December 18, 2017, Trooper Gallagher was struck by a vehicle while helping a disabled motorist on the side of the highway. He passed away March 26, 2021.

First responders all across New York lined the path Trooper Gallagher took from Long Island to Buffalo. "Thank you to everyone, first responders and New Yorkers, who helped us escort Trooper Joseph Gallagher from Long Island and home to Buffalo," New York State Police shared on Facebook along with the touching video of his journey back home.

First Responders lined overpasses, flying the American Flag while others saluted from the street.

Thank you for your service Trooper Gallagher. May you rest in peace.

Running 4 Heroes

12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The flag he runs with is sent to the families, along with a hand written note. “These families sacrifice more than we will ever know," Zechariah shared on Running 4 Heroes. "If I can bring even a little joy back into their lives, it is worth it all. They are the reason I run.”

On March 30, 2021, Zechariah ran for Trooper Gallagher. "He was a true hero," Zechariah said. "New York is a state that we unfortunately have to countlessly run for."

Running 4 Heroes donations go towards purchasing American Flags and providing financial relief to injured First Responders and their families. You can donate at running4heores.org, where you can also see all the fallen Zechariah has run for over the last three years.

If you or someone you know is in need, you can apply for a Running 4 Heroes grant by filling out an application.

