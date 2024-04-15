Officer Names Released Following Tragic Incident; Suspect’s Identity Revealed

The identities of all parties involved in the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of two law enforcement officers have been released. The lives of two brave men were taken far too soon during a shootout Sunday night in the Onondaga County Town of Salina.

The initial report came in just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Syracuse Police officers responded to a call for a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street. The investigation led officers to an address on Darien Drive in Salina where tragically a Syracuse Police officer and an Onondaga County Deputy were shot and killed in a shootout with the suspect.

Earlier on Monday the suspect who killed these officers was identified as 33-Year-Old Christopher R. Murphy who was a resident of the home where the fatal shootout took place. There are very few details at this time as to why this happened or what history, if any, Murphy had with law enforcement. The investigation is still fresh and more details are expected at a later date.

With heavy hearts, authorities released the names of the two officers killed in the incident during a Monday afternoon press conference. Those brave men were Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock.

What better words to describe these two men are there than from their First Responder families?

Officer Michael Jensen - E.O.W. April 14th, 2024

Lieutenant Michael Hoosock - E.O.W. April 14th, 2024

The tragedy of losing a police officers will shake a community to its core and we know that all too well here in Oneida County. Over the last two decades we've lost New Hartford Police Officer Joseph Corr, Utica Police Officer Thomas Lindsey, Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman and Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley.

Rest in Peace you brave souls. You will never be forgotten!

