New York State Will Certify You To Be A Lifeguard For Zero Dollars

It isn't every day New York State offers things up for free, this one could be good if you know someone who is in need of a summer job.

Sure, right now we are only in the first week of the spring season in Upstate New York, but as the days, weeks, and months roll on, beaches and pool areas will begin to open. When that happens and New York State Parks or facilities, lifeguards will be needed and the state is looking to certify people soon.

A summer job as a lifeguard is something depicted in movie after movie. A fairly common job for quite a handful of teenagers to have while they are home from school for the summer. It is a position that does take a little training to do though. All jokes aside from the photo above, New York wants to make sure their lifeguards are qualified

Where Will This Happen?

Free waterfront lifeguarding courses will be given out in Gloversville in less than a month. Head to the Gloversville Middle School on April 19th-22nd and you can get the certification. Assuming you pass everything that is. This is a free thing for anyone 16 years of age or older that is interested.

If you're wondering what the course will consist of, click here to see on the DEC Facebook page. They are asking for you to register in advance for the course though. A simple phone call is what they request you do to take care of that. Call 518-457-2500 extension 1.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

