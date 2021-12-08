New York Woman Found Dead As Crews Rescue Vehicle Trapped Atop Niagara Falls
New York State Police have confirmed that a woman in her late 60s was pronounced dead at the scene as emergency personnel rescued a car that was less than 100 feet from going over brink of Niagara Falls at Prospect Point, the New York side.
On Wednesday, December 8 around 1PM, crews arrived at the scene to attempt the rescue of the woman and the vehicle.
A video was posted to Twitter by Niagara Action, showing a Black Toyota Camry with an open trunk partially submerged as water rushed around and over top of it. A member of the Coast Guard was lowered from a helicopter to perform the rescue.
Syracuse.com reports that the New York Power Authority decreased water flow to assist with the rescue. The vehicle was registered to a Williamsville address, according to Police.
This is a developing story. As more information gets released, we will update this story.