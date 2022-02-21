The international tension arising from a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia is reaching closer to home.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul this weekend issued a statement saying “In light of $ she has convened cabinet members to review the state’s ongoing cybersecurity preparedness efforts to protect from “cyber-facilitated disruptions.”

The Democrat says the concern comes under the reality that New York State is a leader in the finance, energy, transportation and healthcare sectors and, therefore, is an attractive target for cyber criminals.

While it won’t have any impact on current preparations to secure systems, the proposed state budget contains 62-million dollars in funding for cyber security.

The governor says on the individual level, residents should remember they are vulnerable to cyber attacks on their personal devices. Hochul says: “I encourage them to use best practices around passwords and multi-factor authentication, and make sure that older loved ones are protected from scams.”

