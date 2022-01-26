New Yorkers Who Competed in The Winter Olympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games begin on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Beijing, China and this year’s games will have a local connection.

Alex Dawes, a graduate of Proctor High School and Utica College, will be the video coach for the United States men’s hockey team at the Olympics.

This is Dawes’ first time being on the USA Hockey Team’s staff for the Olympics.

New York State and Central New York have produced many Winter Olympians over the years.

Erin Hamlin

Remsen's Erin Hamlin is a four-time Olympian and was the first American luger to medal at any Winter Olympics, winning the Bronze Medal at the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia.

Erin was the flag-bearer for Team USA for the opening ceremonies at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rob Esche

Utica Comets President Robert Esche of Whitesboro played eight seasons in the National Hockey League with the Philadelphia Flyers and Phoenix Coyotes.

Esche was named to the 2006 US Men's Olympic Hockey Team in Turin, Italy and played one game in the Olympic tournament, losing 5–4 to Russia..

Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders Photo Credit: Jim McIssac, Getty Images

Val Bialas

Val Bialas of Utica was an American speed skater who competed in the 1924, 1928 and 1932 Winter Olympics.

He was inducted into the Speed Skating Hall of Fame in May of 1963. The Val Bialas Ski Center on the Parkway in Utica bears his name.

Utica Olmsted Parks.org.

Maddie Phaneuf

Maddie Phaneuf of Old Forge was a member of the biathlon team at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang but did not compete.

Previews - Winter Olympics Day -2 Photo Credit: Quinn Rooney, Getty Images

Bonnie Blair and Debi Thomas

Other noted Winter Olympians from New York state included speed skater Bonnie Blair of Cornwall and figure skater Debi Thomas of Poughkeepsie, who was the first African-American athlete to win a winter medal.

Here are seven Winter Olympians with New York ties.

The United States is ranked second behind Norway for the most Winter Olympics Gold Medals.

