New York’s Most Common Car Color Is A Little Bit Boring

The thing is, boring doesn't mean it is bad though.

Millions of cars grace the roadways all over New York State day in and day out. Cars of varying colors. Common colors like Blue, Red, White, and Silver. None of those colors are the most common for the Empire State. Instead it is another color, one some might say isn't a color at all. In fact, more than some say that.

Drumroll Please for New York's Most Common Car Color

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

25.8% of cars in New York are black according to iseecars.com.

Black is technically considered a shade instead of a color, but when it comes to cars and colors you can choose, it is the most common one chosen in New York. When you take all of the cars that are registered in New York State. It makes a lot of sense too, black is also the second most common car color in the entire United States. But there is a real question that needs to be asked.

Why Is Black So Boring?

Photo by Talia on Unsplash Photo by Talia on Unsplash loading...

Black is just cool. It looks good on every car, but that is why it is boring. It's easy, it's the simple choice. Owning a black car comes with many advantages though, some disadvantages too. Black cars show every last little bit dirt. Keeping them clean for more than a day is what nightmares are made of.

But Hold On, Other Than Black, White & Grey, What Is The Most Common Color?

Photo by Janne Aspegren on Unsplash Photo by Janne Aspegren on Unsplash loading...

Red. When not using a BWG color, as iseecars.com says, red is the most common in New York with 9.8% of cars on the roads being that color.

