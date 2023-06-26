NJ Man Caught In ‘Multi-Billion-Dollar’ Scheme In Upstate New York

A New Jersey man was caught in the act trying to take part in a multi-billion dollar scheme.

Over the weekend the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced a New Jersey man was found guilty of stealing from Wendy's

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, a Town of Ulster jury found 31-year-old Marquis Little of New Jersey guilty of petit larceny.

On August 9, 2022, Little drove to the Town of Ulster Wendy’s from New Jersey in a van modified to drain cooking oil.

"The cooking oil industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry and used cooking oil can be converted into biodiesel fuel carrying varying market value based on its weight. In stealing cooking oil, thieves can sell oil for an automatic profit. There has been a substantial increase in reports of this type of theft from our local businesses here in Ulster County," Ulster County District Attorney's Office stated.

Officials say that around 2:30 a.m., he backed up his truck to the closed restaurant’s tanks to begin draining cooking oil.

Local police noticed suspicious activity at the fast food restaurant and checked in.

Little told police that he had a contract to collect the used cooking oil, officials say.

"When he in fact did not. Due to the quick response and diligence by Town of Ulster Police Department Officer Javier Castaneda, the cooking oil tank was not fully drained, and the defendant was unable to leave the scene with any property," the DA's office adds.

Little was sent to Ulster County Jail. He's scheduled to be sentenced in July.

