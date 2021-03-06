No Charges for 2 Buffalo Officers Seen on Video Punching Man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor has decided two Buffalo police officers seen on video punching a man in the face while he was on the ground won’t face criminal charges over the encounter last year. Local media report that the Monroe County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that its investigation into the case of Quentin Suttles is ending without charges against Officers Ronald Ammerman and Michael Scheu. District Attorney Sandra Doorley tells the Buffalo News that prosecutors reviewed video and spoke, Suttles and the officers, reviewed use-of-force rules and concluded no charges were warranted against the officers. Suttles' lawyer, Prathima Reddy, called the decision a miscarriage of justice.

