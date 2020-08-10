No New COVID-19 Deaths Over The Weekend In Oneida County

It was a positive weekend when it comes to COVID-19 numbers in Oneida County.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente’s office announced a total of 12 new positive cases Saturday and 3 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported on either day and the death toll in the county since the Pandemic began stands at 116.

As of Sunday, only 10 patients were hospitalized in Oneida County with 9 at MVHS and 1 at Rome Memorial Hospital. 3 of the hospitalized patients are nursing home residents.

As of Sunday there were a total of 103 active cases and 1,901 have been resolved.

There are also a large number of potential public exposures you can find at ocgov.net or WIBX950.com.

Public Exposures Announced Saturday 8/8/2020

7/29/20 & 7/30/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Employee work shift both days)

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes (Limited to no contact with customers)

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20

7/31/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

Time of exposure: 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Mazzaferro's Meat & Deli

Address of exposure: 7824 Ridge Mills Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/14/20

8/1/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 8220 Turin Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20

8/4/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Mazzaferro's Meat & Deli

Address of exposure: 7824 Ridge Mills Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Parkway stop to Sangertown Square stop

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square – 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Burger King

Address of exposure: 8515 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: WellNow

Address of exposure: 103 W. Dominick St., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/18/20

8/5/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chanatry’s Hometown Market

Address of exposure: 485 French Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/19/20

Public Exposures Announced Sunday 8/9/2020

7/30/20, 7/31/20 & 8/7/20

Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (caddy shifts each day)

Place of exposure: Yahnundasis Golf Club

Address of exposure: 8639 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 8/13, 8/14 & 8/21/20

7/31/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Place of exposure: Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/14/20

8/5/20

Time of exposure 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/19/20