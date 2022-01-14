North Korea Fires Fresh Missiles in Response to US Sanctions

By KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired what appears to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

South Korea's military says the missiles came from an inland area in western North Pyongan province and landed in the sea.

Authorities in Japan also detected the launch and said there was no damage to vessels or aircraft.

Hours earlier, North Korea issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions over its missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its "confrontational stance."

Experts say the launches are meant to extract concessions from the U.S.

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.