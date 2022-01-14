North Korea Fires Fresh Missiles in Response to US Sanctions

FILE PHOTO: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 05: People watch a television broadcast reporting on North Korean Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station on January 05, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Wednesday fired what appears to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's first show of force this year. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

By KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired what appears to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

South Korea's military says the missiles came from an inland area in western North Pyongan province and landed in the sea.

Authorities in Japan also detected the launch and said there was no damage to vessels or aircraft.

Hours earlier, North Korea issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions over its missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its "confrontational stance."

Experts say the launches are meant to extract concessions from the U.S.

