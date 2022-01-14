North Korea Fires Fresh Missiles in Response to US Sanctions
By KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired what appears to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.
South Korea's military says the missiles came from an inland area in western North Pyongan province and landed in the sea.
Authorities in Japan also detected the launch and said there was no damage to vessels or aircraft.
Hours earlier, North Korea issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions over its missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its "confrontational stance."
Experts say the launches are meant to extract concessions from the U.S.