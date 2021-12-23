North Pole, New York is a Real Place & It Looks Magical
Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley.
Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.
I'm serious. North Pole is a little hamlet in New York that's just over 10 miles from Lake Placid.
It's about a 3 and a half hour sleigh ride from the Hudson Valley but the place looks fantastic. The attraction is so much more than just a spot on the map. It's an amusement park that's dedicated to keeping the Christmas spirit alive.
Check out these cool pictures of Santa's Workshop at North Pole.
There's a thrilling roller coaster ride.
There's a beautiful carousel to enjoy.
Santa live here too.
Here's where the elves make the toys for good little girls and boys.
There's fake reindeer that the kids can ride.
There's even real reindeer.
The park is a miniature village that offers so much festive activities.
Yes, you can actually send those letters to a town nearby. It's apparently has a post office!