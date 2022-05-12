Grab the Scissors! It’s Time to Cut Your Own Flowers in CNY Tulip Field

It’s that time of year. Tiptoe through the tulips in Central New York before they are all cut down.

The tulip fields are ready at North Star Orchards in Westmoreland, New York - for viewing, photo-taking, and taking home. Enjoy the unique experience of cutting your own tulips from the hundreds of thousands this weekend.

View Tulips

The tulip field will be open for viewing only on Thursday, May, 12 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Photographers are welcome to come and take pictures of the stunning tulip fields behind North Star Orchards on Route 233, but props are prohibited.

Credit - North Star Orchards Credit - North Star Orchards loading...

Cut Tulips

Cutting your own tulips runs from Friday, May 13 through Saturday, May 14 from 8 AM to 5 PM each day, or until the tulips are gone. The walking trail to the tulip field is about a 1/2 mile round trip and parking is available at the market.

You'll need clippers or scissors to cut your own tulips. DO NOT pull the bulbs out of the ground or they won't grow back for everyone to enjoy next year. You'll also need a basket to hold your tulips. Boots are recommended in the fields. And you won't want to forget your camera to capture the experience and beauty.

Credit - North Star Orchards Credit - North Star Orchards loading...

Tulip Cost

Admission to the tulip field is free but the cost is $1 for every stem you cut and can be paid for after cutting inside the farm market. Fresh cut bouquets are available for purchase in the market for anyone unable to cut their own.

If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry, a second cutting date will be available next week on May 20 and May 21 for a later variety of tulips.

