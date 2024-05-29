The "monster sunspot" that produced historic auroras nationwide a few weeks ago is set to give planet Earth another show.

Most of Central New York was deprived of the chance to see the dazzling Northern lights earlier this month because of heavy cloud coverage. Of course, the next time there was a chance to see them, the skies were even more overcast.

The silver lining in both instances is that New York has plenty more chances to see the aurora borealis due to an ongoing auroral blitz that peaks in October.

Live Science has been tracking the "monster sunspot," dubbed active region 3664, that created that auroral blast a few weeks ago. This sunspot is 15-times wider than our planet and is capable of emitting supercharged particles.

Although the sunspot has been turned away from our planet, it hasn't stopped producing significant, record breaking solar flares. On May 20th, it produced an X12-rated flare, which is apparently its biggest yet.

That sunspot will face the earth early next month and give us a good show. The window of opportunity to catch the next wave of auroral activity will be the first full week of June, which is perfect since the next new moon falls on June 6.

This elevates our chances of seeing faint auroras because the lack of moonlight makes them easier to see. So if you want to finally catch the Northern lights, plan to do some stargazing in an area away from light pollution.

Should we again suffer more cloud cover, Live Science says not to worry. We still have plenty of chances to catch auroras this year.

While seeing more Northern Lights is a lovely thing, some experts are worried how the sun's activity could impact other functions of our daily lives.

Coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, are the explosion of the sun's plasma and magnetic material and they are strong enough to affect things like GPS signals and radio signals. It'll take a few more days for scientists to determine how strong of a geomagnetic storm this sunspot will produce when it faces us next.

As we await the potential for more auroras, don't forget another celestial event will take place around the same time.

This planetary alignment will be visible on June 3.

Here's hoping the clouds stay far away for both.

