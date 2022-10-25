Look Up! Don’t Miss Last Total Lunar Eclipse of Year in New York

Look up! Don't miss the last total lunar eclipse of the year that can be seen in New York.

Mark your calendar and set the alarm to see the sun, earth, and moon passing in a straight line during the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. "This amazing sky show will play out with Eastern, Atlantic, and Newfoundland time zones seeing most of the event until moonset," says Gary Boyle, The Backyard Astronomer.

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipses occur only when the Moon is in its full phase, according to the Lowell Observatory.

At full Moon, the Sun, Earth and Moon are close to being in a straight line. But, sometimes the alignment is almost perfect and the Moon passes through the shadow of the Earth. The result of this is a darkening of the Moon, or a lunar eclipse. The deeper into the shadow the Moon moves, the greater the eclipse.

Credit - The Backyard Astronomer Credit - The Backyard Astronomer loading...

Red Moon

The reddish or brownish-orange tinge of the lunar surface seen during totality is caused by the solar rays refracting through the earth’s atmosphere, much like when we see spectacular red sunsets at night.

Credit - The Backyard Astronomer Credit - The Backyard Astronomer loading...

Lunar Eclipse Times

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 4:09 AM. The moon enters the earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 5:16 AM. The moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 5:59 AM. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 6:41 AM. The moon begins to leave the shadow as it sets in the west.

Ulet Ifansasti, Getty Images Ulet Ifansasti, Getty Images loading...

Next Solar Eclipse

You won't want to miss the next total solar eclipse that'll be right over parts of Central New York.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, more than 31 million people will get to see the next total solar eclipse, including millions in New York. That's more than double the 12 million that were in the path of the 2017 eclipse, according to Astronomy.com.

Dallas and Austin, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and Montreal, Quebec; all are situated in the path of totality.

Credit - Accuweather Credit - Accuweather loading...

More Impressive Eclipse

The last eclipse on August 21, 2017, won't be anywhere near as impressive or as long as the one that we'll see in 2024.

Totality will last over four minutes for part of the path across the U.S., nearly double the length of the 2017 eclipse that lasted just over two minutes.

Mother Nature may not cooperate though. April is often a very cloudy month, especially north.

The odds of it being cloudy on this day increase farther north and east based on climatology.

Annular Solar Eclipse Observed Getty Images loading...

Plan Ahead

The next total solar eclipse may seem far away but you can start getting ready now. "The opportunity to see an eclipse without traveling internationally should not be missed," expert eclipse photographer Gordon Telepun told AccuWeather. "It’s two years before the eclipse, but it is not too early to begin making plans."

family watching solar eclipse iStock loading...

Get Your Glasses

During the last eclipse in 2017, glasses to properly view the phenomenon without hurting your eye were in short supply. Experts suggest buying eclipse glasses now and keeping them in a safe place to enjoy the celestial show when April 8, 2024, rolls around.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images loading...

If you miss it, you'll have to wait until 2045 when the next total solar eclipse passes by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.

Rare Picturesque Partial Sunrise Eclipse Over Central New York If you missed the rare sunrise eclipse, take a look a stunning photos from around Central New York.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.