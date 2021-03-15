NY Administers Over 1-Million COVID Vaccines In Last Week

Governor Andrew Cuomo toured the SUNY Old Westbury COVID vaccination site on Long Island on Monday.

Cuomo says over 122,00 vaccine doses have been administered over New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours and more than one-million doses have been administered over the past week.

Those 60 years old and older can sign-up to get the vaccine starting on Wednesday.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.

New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

"New York's weekly vaccine allocation has been increasing over time, and we're getting shots into arms as quickly as possible using our vast distribution network," Governor Cuomo said. "It's critical that we continue to expand that network as eligibility expands and supply increases, and the state is doubling down on its commitment to equity and fairness in the distribution process, including reaching underserved communities. New Yorkers have gone through hell to reach this point, and now that the vaccine is here, we need to continue practicing safe behaviors until more residents and their families take the vaccine."

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.5 percent.

He says hospitalizations are at 4,517 and there were 59 COVID deaths in New York on Sunday.

The governor, who's facing a number of sexual harassment allegations, did not take questions from reporters at today's briefing.