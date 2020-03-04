NY Bill Requiring Backseat Buckle Up Passes Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York senators moved to strengthen the state's seat belt laws and approved a bill that requires backseat adult passengers to buckle up.

The legislation, passed by the state Senate and Assembly, now moves on to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Current law requires front seat adult passengers to be buckled, but the legislation would force adult backseat passengers to use a seat belt too — a move supporters say will save lives and cut down on the risk posed to buckled-in front seat riders.

The backseat belt measure has long been stalled at the state Capitol.