NY Counties Can Vaccinate Restaurant Workers, Drivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he was giving county officials the authority to add taxi drivers and restaurant workers to the list of people eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

The governor’s announcement came days after the governor slammed elected officials for pushing to vaccinate restaurant workers when supply is limited.

But Cuomo said Tuesday the federal government is signaling that it will send New York more doses in coming weeks, which could free up more doses.

The move could impact New York City's 200,000 drivers licensed by its taxi commission, as well as over 800,000 restaurant and food service workers.