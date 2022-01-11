As NY COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase, 5 Regions Have Under 15% Available Beds
Yesterday, there were 135 deaths across the state due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Hochul's daily update. Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 are on the rise across New York State. As of January 9, 2022, there were 12,022 people in the hospital with COVID-19 statewide. Of those patients, 1,552 were in intensive care units. As of January 10, these are the regions with the lowest available hospital beds:
5. Capital Region - 15%
1,728 total beds / 259 available beds
Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 362
Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 49
2. (3-Way Tie) Mohawk Valley Region - 11%
658 total beds / 72 available beds
Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 141
Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 25
2. (3-Way Tie) Finger Lakes Region - 11%
2,341 total beds / 260 available beds
Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 679
Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 110
2. (3-Way Tie) Central New York Region - 11%
1,150 total beds / 123 available beds
Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 271
Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 56
1. Western New York Region - 10%
2,052 total beds / 200 available beds
Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 613
Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 95
Data provided by the New York State Department of Health.
Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to use the tools we have available to fight COVID-19,
"We have the tools to fight this winter surge, and how quickly we turn the corner will depend on our actions. Please get your second dose if you haven't already, and get the booster if you're eligible. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated. Wear a mask to help stop the spread, and stay home if you aren't feeling well. Let's learn from the lessons of the past and finally put this winter surge behind us."