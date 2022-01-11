Yesterday, there were 135 deaths across the state due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Hochul's daily update. Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 are on the rise across New York State. As of January 9, 2022, there were 12,022 people in the hospital with COVID-19 statewide. Of those patients, 1,552 were in intensive care units. As of January 10, these are the regions with the lowest available hospital beds:

5. Capital Region - 15%

1,728 total beds / 259 available beds

Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 362

Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 49

Empire State

Development

2. (3-Way Tie) Mohawk Valley Region - 11%

658 total beds / 72 available beds

Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 141

Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 25

Empire State

Development

2. (3-Way Tie) Finger Lakes Region - 11%

2,341 total beds / 260 available beds

Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 679

Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 110

Empire State

Development

2. (3-Way Tie) Central New York Region - 11%

1,150 total beds / 123 available beds

Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 271

Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 56

Empire State

Development

1. Western New York Region - 10%

2,052 total beds / 200 available beds

Total COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized: 613

Total COVID-19 Patients in ICU: 95

Empire State

Development

Data provided by the New York State Department of Health.

Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to use the tools we have available to fight COVID-19,

"We have the tools to fight this winter surge, and how quickly we turn the corner will depend on our actions. Please get your second dose if you haven't already, and get the booster if you're eligible. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated. Wear a mask to help stop the spread, and stay home if you aren't feeling well. Let's learn from the lessons of the past and finally put this winter surge behind us."

Get our free mobile app

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID 'Observations' A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule

Where COVID Is Spreading The Most in New York